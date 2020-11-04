Drop scene of builder’s son kidnapping

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday traced and found a teenaged boy who was presumed to have been kidnapped. According to police, 17-year-old Adil, son of Taj Alam, was found in Balochistan. After tracking his mobile phone location, police went to Balochistan and brought him back to Karachi.

The boy told the police that he went to Balochistan on his own. On Monday, Adil’s father had registered a case of his son’s kidnapping at the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. Further investigation is under way.