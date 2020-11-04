close
Wed Nov 04, 2020
Five cops suspended for not disclosing actual quantity of seized hashish

Karachi

Five policemen were suspended for not disclosing the actual quantity of the drugs recovered from the possession of a rickshaw driver. SHO Malik Adil suspended five police constables of the Jackson police station after the rickshaw driver, during the initial interrogation, told the investigators that 40 kilograms of hashish was seized from his possession during a snap checking a few days ago while the cops disclosed only six kilograms of hashish in the FIR.

