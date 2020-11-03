close
Tue Nov 03, 2020
November 3, 2020

PA resolution

Lahore

November 3, 2020

LAHORE :A resolution condemning PML-N leader and National Assembly former speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s controversial statement on the release of Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was submitted to the Punjab Assembly secretariat on Monday.

PTI MPA Mussarat Jamshed Cheema submitted the resolution that alleged Ayaz Sadiq for issuing the statement to please former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and India. Not only did he go against the country’s Constitution but also distorted history by issuing remarks against Pakistan Army, it stated.

The lawmaker demanded that a reference seeking disqualification of Ayaz Sadiq as a member of Parliament be prepared. She called for action against the people on whose behest he gave the statement.

