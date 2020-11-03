PU rally condemns sketches

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has said that all the religions have taught human beings to respect each other and the culture of tolerance must be promoted to establish peace in the world.

He was addressing the participants of a rally organised by PU Academic Staff Association here Monday. PU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, religious scholar Allama Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Dr Hammad Lakhvi, PUASA President Dr Mumtaz Anwar, Secretary Javed Sami, faculty members, students and employees participated in the event.

Addressing the rally, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that we should not criticise other religions and respect each other’s beliefs. He said the life and teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) had solution to all problems of the world. Earlier, at a seminar held at Al-Raazi Hall, Allama Raghib Hussain Naeemi said nothing in the world was dearer to the Muslims than the honour of Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said the French president must not have encouraged blasphemous caricatures.