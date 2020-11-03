CM Mahmood Khan inaugurates Cadet College in Mohmand district

GHALLANAI: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday inaugurated the newly established Cadet College at Mamad Gat in Mohmand tribal district.

Inspector General Frontier Corps North Major-General Rahat Naseem, General Officer Commanding 45 Engineering Division Lt- Gen. Rafique Ur Rehman, Member National Assembly Sajid Mohmand and other civil and military officials were present. The chief minister was given a detailed briefing by the Frontier Corps North about different aspects of the cadet college. He was informed that classes for Grade-VIII would commence from Tuesday whereas higher secondary classes would be launched by March next year. The college has been established with a total cost of Rs.984 million. Initially, 62 students have been enrolled in college. Speaking as chief guest, the chief minister termed the promotion of education sector in the province as the top priority of the KP government.

He said tangible steps were being taken under a strategy to raise the literacy rate and strengthen the education system across the province. Mahmood Khan said there had been a substantial improvement in the education sector a result of the reforms introduced by the provincial government.

He hoped the newly established cadet college would play a vital role in imparting quality education to local youth. The chief minister stated that the provincial government was spending a huge amount on upgrading the existing education facilities.

He added that new educational institutions were being set up in the province to ensure the provision of educational facilities to the public. Mahmood Khan said that thousands of qualified teachers had been inducted through a transparent competitive process to ensure the availability of teacher in all public sector schools.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Commandant, Cadet College Mamad Gat Brigadier Zafar Iqbal highlighted various aspects of the college. He said the establishment of the college had been made possible because of the personal interest of the chief minister. Later, the chief minister visited the training centre at Bhai Dag to witness training activities being imported by the Frontier Corps to the police of the newly merged districts.

Commandant Mohmand Rifles Col Muhammad Jameel briefed the chief minister about the training activities being imported to the local police to raise it along the modern lines. Mahmood Khan inaugurated the newly constructed building of Government Primary School Marez Khan.