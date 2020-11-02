Some public sector labs charge corona test fee

LAHORE : Amid the coronavirus spike, the rates of COVID-19 test have also spiked in certain designated labs in the public sector in the province.

According to office-bearers of the Young Doctors Association (YDA), Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute is charging Rs6,500 and University of Health Sciences (UHS) Rs5,000 for coronavirus test. “This is particularly a grave injustice to the patients because even private labs are charging up to Rs8,000 to Rs 9,000,” they added. The designated private lab is charging Rs 7,900 for PCR for COVID-19.

When contacted, UHS spokesman Muhammad Atif said it charged Rs6,000 for a test when the pandemic was at its peak in June this year. “But presently, the university is conducting tests of students and teachers on the recommendation of department’s head free of cost,” he added. Similarly, PKLI spokesman Tazeen Qureshi denied the institute was charging any fee for COVID19 tests, saying that it was conducting coronavirus tests only of admitted patients free of cost.

“PKLI does not offer tests to walk-in-patients,” he added. It is learnt the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) had declined to approve fee for coronavirus tests at the Institute of Public Health (IPH), Lahore, after its Board of Management decided to charge Rs3,500 for COVID19 testing from teachers, students and walk-in-patients to meet the expenses. Later, the IPH withheld its decision to charge the fee till further orders.

When contacted, IPH Dean Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that the institute had immediately withdrawn its decision after the department refused to allow charging people for coronavirus tests. “IPH is conducting PCR for COVID-19 tests free of cost as per directions of the department,” she assured.

When contacted, Healthcare Department spokesman Hafiz Qaiser stated that there was no policy of charging fee for coronavirus test in public sector labs. However, he said, COVID-19 tests were only conducted of patients with symptoms of coronavirus. Regarding IPH’s decision to fix fee for coronavirus test, he said the IPH might have done that to meet its expenditures as an internal arrangement.