Trump, Biden hit key states

Reading, United States: Donald Trump visits five swing states on Sunday in a punishing finale to a frantic weekend sprint against challenger Joe Biden just days ahead of the US presidential election.

The candidates and their top surrogates barreled through crucial states in the industrial Midwest and coastal southeast on Saturday, pressing closing arguments. Trump will rally voters Sunday with an exhausting schedule in toss-up states Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida while Biden focuses on Pennsylvania, a key battleground likely to play a crucial role in Tuesday’s election.

Underscoring the high stakes -- and the disruptive impact of the coronavirus pandemic -- a record 92 million early votes have already been cast, as the bruising contest heads toward the biggest turnout in at least a century.