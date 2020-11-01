Interior minister says: Applications received for action against Ayaz Sadiq under Article 6

NANKANA SAHIB/ ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Shah has said a number of people have submitted applications for taking action against Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Ayaz Sadiq under Article 6 for maligning the Pakistan Army.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, he said the applications had been received in Lahore and Islamabad, which had been sent for legal consultation for registration of a case. He said anybody who speaks against Pakistan Army should go to India, and leave the country.

The interior minister said that baseless allegations were levelled against the army chief without caring for the country. He said he was quite sure that all that was being done to cover up Sharif family’s corruption and save the looted wealth of the country. He hoped that Nawaz Sharif would be brought back to the country soon.

To a question, the minister said people would have to take all precautionary measures for protecting themselves from coronavirus. He said that if the number of coronavirus patients increased in the country, another lockdown might be imposed.

The interior minister said that nobody should impose his faith on others. He said that all attempts of the enemies to spread sectarianism in the country would be thwarted.

Ijaz Shah said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had written letters to all Muslim countries so that a united action could be taken on the blasphemous sketches issue.

Earlier, the minister also spoke at the Seerat Conference. He said that all Muslims should follow the Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH) for success in their lives and the world hereafter.

Meanwhile, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz said the statement, given by Ayaz Sadiq, was the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s narrative, as none from the alliance had denied or condemned it.

Speaking here at a news conference, the minister made it clear that the government would never allow political thugs to distort the country’s identity. “We will hold them accountable for such statements and will not be lenient,” he asserted. He said that Ayaz Sadiq delivered a speech in the National Assembly, which sparked a debate not only in Pakistan but also the people reacted strongly and then Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman’s speech in the Senate was an attempt to make a statement to destabilise the country.

Shibli pointed out that no political leader had condemned or denied this, it was clear that this was the statement of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which also included some leaders, who did not want to be a part of it, but of compulsion, they were also silent but even their silence could not acquit them of this charge.

He said that Ayaz Sadiq and Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman had also defended their point, they were holding a press conference now, had no remorse and did not want to apologise or deny it. Shibli Faraz said that these people had made the politics of Pakistan the axis of their personal interest, this would change after the arrival of Imran Khan and now politics would be on national interests instead of political interests. He said that the narrative of PDM leaders was not in the interest of Pakistan, “We had seen it in FATF and also in so-called political events,” he added.

The minister claimed that the opposition was trying to protect personal interest instead of national interest and instead of appearing before the law and explaining its assets, it had tried to turn itself into a revolutionary opposition.

He said that the narrative, being taken forward made by PDM, was to destabilise Pakistan, while they ruled for 40-50 years and recently they went to Gilgit-Baltistan and said that “We should make Gilgit-Baltistan a paradise.” “I tell the people of Gilgit to go and see the situation in Karachi and Sindh that the PPP has made it a hell and now they have come to promise you that they will make it a paradise,” the minister charged.

About the PTI government, the minister said that the first step taken by Imran Khan, after coming to power, was to stabilise the economy and the first goal was to reduce the current account and it was not only zeroed but it went positive.

The minister said that despite the deadly coronavirus, the government came up with a strategy with the blessings of Allah, managed to save the lives and property of the people, while exports were increased and after the virus, “We exported more than any other country in the region and it has been a good performance.”

Shibli came hard on the opposition for citing the well-known poet Ahmed Faraz (the minister’s late father), saying that Ahmed Faraz had not said to side with corrupt leaders. “PML-N and PPP should explain what they did to Ahmed Faraz and don’t be such a hypocrite,” he asserted.

Later, in a tweet, the minister said, “I ask the workers and members of PML-N, are they loyal to the homeland or to a family? It is time to speak up for the motherland our holy land and make a patriotic decision”.

Meanwhile, PMLN Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said the entire nation has become revolutionary against robbing of public mandate, lockdown of Parliament and gagging of freedom of expression. Imran and his rented mouthpieces should stop their whining and listen to the cries and screams of the people.

Responding to Shibli Faraz’s statements, Marriyum said, the whole of Pakistan has become revolutionary against hunger, unemployment, inflation, flour, sugar theft. She said Roti of Rs30, flour of Rs75, sugar of Rs110 have made the nation revolutionary. The 900 percent increase in the price of medicines has also made patients revolutionaries against the selected government.

The former information minister said if Shibli Faraz wants to see the revolution, he should go to the vegetable, medicine and grocery stores. If they are too lazy they should at least go to D-Chowk where government employees, fired radio employees and lady health workers are already revolting. The selected gang of thieves is involved in all the list of wrongdoings laid out by Shibli Faraz, she said.