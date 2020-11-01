PTI to stage rally today to pay homage to security forces

Criticising the component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for issuing statements apparently against the army, the Karachi chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced on Saturday it would organise a rally to pay homage to the country’s security forces.

Addressing at a press conference at the Insaf House, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said the PMD’s campaign against the army was reprehensible.

“By organising a rally in support of Pakistan’s security forces, the PTI and the entire nation want to tell the enemies that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our army,” said Naqvi, a PTI leader. “Whenever India looks down on Pakistan, the nation stands behind Pakistani forces.”

The rally would start from the Mazar-e-Quaid and culminate at Teen Talwar, Clifton. He said Pakistan’s security forces shot down Indian fighter jets and arrested a pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan.

Naqvi urged the Karachi residents to participate in the rally in a larger number to show their respect for Pakistan’s security forces. He also requested the participants to wear masks and follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the rally. “The PDM is busy in politics and not paying any heed towards Indian atrocities in Indian-illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

Naqvi applauded the role of the Pakistan Army in limiting the coronavirus spread in the country. PTI Karachi President and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman said his party would stage a rally today with the people’s strength to pay homage to Pakistan’s forces.

“Twelve political parties which are gathered under the banner of the PDM aim to humiliate Pakistani forces,” he said, adding that they wanted to push the country backward.

“Slogans of an independent Balochistan were chanted at the rally in Quetta. No PDM leader has issued a statement condemning [former speaker National Assembly] Ayaz Sadiq’s statement.”

French Consulate

Naqvi submitted a letter to the French Consulate against blasphemous sketches and statements made by the French president.

Members of Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman, Saeed Afridi, Jamal Siddiqui, Ali GG, Shehzad Qureshi, Shabir Qureshi, Dr Sanjay, Raja Azhar, Arsalan Taj, Karim Bakhsh Gabol, Bilal Ghaffar and Rabia Azfar and others were present on the occasion.

Naqvi said: “We ask all Muslims to raise their voice on this issue, but no one should be harmed.”