Youth held for murdering friend

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: Sadar police on Saturday arrested a youth who had killed his friend after five days of the crime. Reportedly, the body of Usman, the youngest son of Dr Muhammad Nadeem, a resident of Basti Chirag Shah, was found on October 24 from Nizampura Rohi Nala area. The police registered a case and later arrested the deceased friend accused Chand for murdering his friend. During interrogation, the accused confessed to kill his friend.