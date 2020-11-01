Youth held for murdering friend

KASUR: Sadar police on Saturday arrested a youth who had killed his friend after five days of the crime. Reportedly, the body of Usman, the youngest son of Dr Muhammad Nadeem, a resident of Basti Chirag Shah, was found on October 24 from Nizampura Rohi Nala area. The police registered a case and later arrested the deceased friend accused Chand for murdering his friend. During interrogation, the accused confessed to kill his friend.