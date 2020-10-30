Officials inspect flour outlets in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: On the directive of Advisor to Chief Minister for Food Mian Khaliqur Rahman, the officials of the Food Department raided the outlets of flour dealers here on Thursday. The raiding team District Food Controller Sher Fayaz Khan, Assistant Food Controller Muhmmad Akbar and Food Inspectors Wahidullah Yaseen and Asif Ali Shah raided flour outlets in Akora Khattak, Shaidu, Khairabad and far-flung village councils of Nizampur. During inspection, they checked all the records of distribution of subsidised wheat flour at various sale points established at union and village council levels. They strictly directed the dealers that government policy in respect of distribution of subsidised wheat flour must be implemented in letter and spirit, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them. On the occasion, a quota of five authorised dealers was cancelled for not maintaining proper records and other rules of procedure. The DFC warned the dealers of strict action if the official directives were ignored regarding distribution of subsidised flour to the people.