CM orders enhanced security, improved intelligence gathering

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday directed police to make fool-proof security arrangements and improve intelligence gathering to pre-empt terror incidents.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review law and order situation in the province, said an official handout. Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Secretary Home Ikramullah, Peshawar Commissioner Amjad Ali Khan, and police officers attended the meeting. The current security situation in the province with special reference to the recent bomb blast in the provincial capital was reviewed in detail. The participants were briefed about the current security situation in the province and security arrangements to avoid such incidents in the future. The chief minister termed security as the foremost duty and top priority of the government and said no compromise would be made on maintaining peace in the province.

Mahmood Khan termed the recent bomb blast incident in Peshawar as an attempt to spoil the peaceful atmosphere in the province and expressed the resolve to maintain peace at all costs. Meanwhile, a delegation of overseas Pakistanis from the United Kingdom led by Afzal Khan, deputy leader of the House of Commons called on the chief minister. Matters related to the prospects of investment by the overseas Pakistani in the different sectors of the province, particularly in the housing sector were discussed.

Minister for Housing Amjad Ali Khan and other officials were present on the occasion. Mahmood Khan said the KP government had made extraordinary efforts to provide a business-friendly environment to the investors. He added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offered a very conclusive environment to both local and foreign investors. “In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a number of incentives including exemption from taxes are being offered to attract the investors to promote foreign investment with an aim to boost the local economy by creating maximum employment opportunities for the people”, he explained.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has vast potential of investment in various sectors, especially in tourism, hydel power, industries and housing, adding the provincial government would extend all support to investors. The chief minister said the work on the establishment of various economic zones was in full swing and the province would become a hub of trade and economic activities with the establishment of these zones.

He lauded the role of overseas Pakistanis in promoting the soft image of Pakistan at international level and strengthening the national economy.