Not to let Imran turn police, Rangers into Tiger Force

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party will not let Imran Khan turn institutions like the police, the Rangers and the military into his Tiger Force.

“We will save you from the destruction of Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf because they have thrown people out of jobs from Steel Mills, Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television,” he said while addressing a corner meeting in Rondu, district of Gilgit-Baltistan, where he is leading his party's election campaign for the elections 2020.

Former governor Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira and President PPP GB Amjad Hussain Advocate were also with the Bilawal Bhutto during his visit to Rondu district. Bilawal said, “Today, every section of society is protesting against the selected and puppet government of Imran Khan and only PPP is the party which supports downtrodden masses, marginalised section of society and oppressed.”

He asked people to give the PPP two-third majority, so that it can materialise the dreams of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He said that the people of Rondu and the entire Gilgit-Baltistan supported Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and he ended FCR from GB, provided subsidy on food items, petrol and clothes to the people of GB and provided employment to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. “Then the people of GB supported Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who gave democracy to Gilgit-Baltistan, elections to GB, brought Pakistani institution to GB and gave lady health worker programme to GB, thus providing jobs to women.

He said, “When the people of Gilgit-Baltistan supported former president Asif Ali Zardari, he gave identity to GB, gave assembly, governor and chief minister to Gilgit-Baltistan, and gave employment and increased salaries and pension up to 150 and 100 percent respectively. Bilawal said, “Now you will support PPP and he will give you your members in the National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan, you will be able to choose the prime minister of Pakistan and will participate in decisions for Pakistan.”

He said that the PPP would give you the right to rule and the right to property. “We will give you Benazir labour card and free hospitals for the treatment of heart, liver and kidney like Sindh province,” he said.

He asked people to vote for the PPP candidate from Rondu, Wazir Mohammad Khan, and reject all puppets and independent candidates. He also asked the people to support the opposition alliance PDM for a democratic and prosperous Pakistan.

Bilawal said that he would become the voice of the people of GB not only in Pakistan but the entire world.