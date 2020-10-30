NAB chief orders probe against housing scheme

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has directed Rawalpindi Bureau Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi to conduct a probe into the alleged plunder of billions of rupees by the Blue World Private Housing Scheme. Taking notice of the alleged cheating of public at large, the NAB chairman directed Mangi to utilize all available legal options for return of looted money from the owners of the scheme. The Blue World Private Housing Scheme has continued sale of plots without getting No Objection Certificate (NOC) or approval of layout plan from the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and looted billions from people by launching a mass advertisement campaign.

RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza had also informed about the illegality of the scheme to the NAB chairman who has asked people to check the veracity of housing schemes before investing their hard-earned money. “People should check whether the housing society has approved the layout plan and the NOC,” he said, adding the people should avoid investments in a society having no legal documents or approval from the relevant authority.

The NAB has asked media and advertisement agencies not to publish or broadcast advertisements of illegal housing schemes so that people could be saved from pecuniary losses.