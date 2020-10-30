Turkish embassy celebrates Republic’s 97th anniversary

B Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Turkish embassy in Islamabad celebrated 97th anniversary of the republic here on Thursday in dignified manner, as limited celebrations were led by Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul. National anthem of Turkey was played, and Turkish flag was hoisted with salute. The ambassador recalled President Recep Tayyip Erdogan message on the occasion and quoted that "I hail the October 29 republic day of all our citizens, living both at home and abroad."

The president went on to commemorate Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, as well as "the heroes in our fight for independence," all the martyrs, and veterans that fought for the Republic of Turkey. "Our country will continue acting on its own vision and agenda regardless of what others say or do," Erdogan said. Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul reminded that Ataturk officially declared the name of the nation and proclaimed the country's status as a republic on Oct. 29, 1923. A vote then took place in the Grand National Assembly, and Ataturk, a revolutionary statesman, was elected the first president of the Republic of Turkey by unanimous vote. Since then, Turkey celebrates the Republic Day on this day. The Republic is due to celebrate its centenary in 2023. The ambassador addressed the members of the embassy and felicitated them on the happy occasion. The mission did not arrange any formal reception due to corona pandemic.