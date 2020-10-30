Acute water shortage hits Arya Mohallah

Rawalpindi : Acute water shortage has started to hit residents of Arya Mohallah hard. Many streets of the Arya Mohallah including especially street no 17 has been facing acute water shortage for the last five days, says a press release.

People are forced to get water from filtration plants and street taps, as supply of water inside homes has badly suffered due to tube-well motor burnt.

When asked the tube-well operators of near Islamia School, Arya Mohallah they said, tube-well motor burnt from 5 days.

Residents of the street no 17 contacted to WASA administration. He assured the residents of the area that the problem will be sorted out very soon.

The residents of the area have appealed to Water and Sanitation Agency to work in tandem for smooth supply of water in every locality.