Five corona patients die, 273 new cases reported

LAHORE:Five Covid-19 patients died and another 273 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Thursday.

The toll of fatalities reached 2,347 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 103,587 in the province. Out of a total of 103,587 infections in Punjab, 100,807 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 10,371 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,565,494 in the province. After 2,347 fatalities and recovery of a total of 97,410 patients, 3,830 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.