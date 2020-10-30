Senator Faisal resigns as Pak-French Parliamentary Friendship Group head

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senator Faisal Javed Thursday resigned as the head of Pak-French Parliamentary Friendship Group to protest the French president’s support to the publication of blasphemous sketches of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

In his resignation submitted to the Senate chairman, Senator Faisal said encouragement of this ugly act by the French president would further fuel Islamophobia in Europe. He noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the issue of Islamophobia at all international forums, including the UN General Assembly.

The French president's move, he warned, would divide humanity and increase extremism and insisted that a global legislation against blasphemy like Nazism was need of the hour. He pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear to the world that the French president's move threatened to harm humanity that Nazis or racists could not do.

“French logic to play with the emotions of millions of Muslims in the name of freedom of expression is unacceptable. I immediately resign as the head of the Pak-French Friendship Group against this attitude of the French government,” said Senator Faisal Javed.