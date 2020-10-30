Ehsaas extends date for scholarship applications

ISLAMABAD: The last date for submission of Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship applications for the year 2020-21 has been revised and extended from October 30 to November 30.

The decision has been taken due to delays in admission processes at several public sector universities due to COVID-19. The idea is to facilitate maximum number of fresh undergraduate students to apply for the scholarship. Ever since reopening of the online application portal on September 5, as many as 30,000 applications have been received in the system so far.

The scholarships are targeted at students from low-income families and marginalized regions to assist them in their undergraduate studies. Eligible students can apply through an online portal: https://ehsaas.hec.gov.pk/

For 2019-20, scholarships worth Rs. 4.827 billion were awarded to 50,762 undergraduate students nationwide. Under the programme, every year, 50,000 students from low-income families will be awarded scholarships for 4 to 5-year undergraduate degree programmes. Over four years, 200,000 undergraduate scholarships will be awarded on need and merit basis. The geographical spread of the programme spans across all four provinces, AJK and GB.

The Ehsaas scholarship aid covers the entire tuition fee along with a monthly stipend. All four to five-year undergraduate programmes are covered under Ehsaas. The total budget over four years is Rs24 billion.