TrumpRx lists many medicines at prices higher than paid in UK, report says

Latest update reveals that U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to make prescription drugs cheaper for Americans than anywhere in the world, but his TrumpRx.gov website is not delivering across the board lower prices than those paid in the United Kingdom.

As reported by Reuters, the website, launched in January, is part of Trump's most-favored-nation deals with 16 drugmakers meant to reduce prescription drug costs to the lower prices ‌charged in other developed nations.

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The United Kingdom also struck a deal to avoid U.S. drug tariffs in exchange for spending more on medicines.

But prices offered for around a third of the 54 drugs available on the TrumpRx website were lower in the UK.

Those include Pfizer's arthritis pill Xeljanz, AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Farxiga, and GSK's inhalers for lung diseases, which were between 67% and 82% cheaper in the UK.

Trump has hailed the website as proof of his efforts to slash U.S. drug prices "from the highest... to the lowest" across the world and said that some medicines are now "300% to 600%" cheaper, which is mathematically impossible.

Impact on drugmakers:

Healthcare affordability is a key issue for the president as Republicans fight to retain control of Congress in November elections.

It reflects direct-to-consumer cash prices, not what most Americans—who have private or government-sponsored insurance—actually pay.

Drugmakers have differed on the potential hit from most-favored-nation pricing. Some have said it would have no material impact on earnings, while Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said sharply lower prices for obesity drugs would eat into profits.

White House spokesman Kush Desai defended the administration's effort. “No President has accomplished what President Trump has in the past year alone to lower prescription drug prices for American patients,” he said.

Big savings on weight-Loss Drugs

Reuters evaluated what pharmacies are paid for each prescription medicine by the UK government against the prices listed on TrumpRx from eight companies participating so far.

These payouts are updated monthly by Britain's state-funded National Health Service.

Fertility drugs, which like obesity medicines may not be covered by insurance, have also seen meaningful price cuts.

EMD Serono, the healthcare business of ‌Germany's Merck KGaA, in the U.S. and Canada, said its TrumpRx pricing reflects U.S.-specific negotiations rather than international price comparisons.

The company said TrumpRx provides an 84% discount from list prices of its three U.S. fertility drugs, typically used together in an in vitro fertilization protocol.

Novo said U.S.–EU price comparisons often ignore differences in approved doses, uses and delivery devices, as well as the complexity of different healthcare systems.

Other drugs that already have generic competition, such as Pfizer's steroid Medrol and cholesterol treatment Lopid, are also cheaper than their branded counterparts overseas.

Cash prices under TrumpRx are still significantly higher than government‑negotiated prices in the UK

Americans with private insurance have out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs based on flat-fee copays or coinsurance based on a percentage of the cost of the treatment.

The UK's NHS sets prices it pays for medicines through a mix of cost-control agreements and other assessments.

In England, patients pay a standard prescription charge of 9.90 pounds ($13.19) for each medicine, unless exempt. Prescriptions are free in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.