FBR, CAP sign MoU for PoS integration

ISLAMABAD: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Representatives of the ChainStores Association of Pakistan (CAP) to ensure effective and efficient integration of Point of Sales (PoS)/tills installed at Tier 1 retailers’ location across the country.

This milestone provides for incentives to the retailers who voluntarily integrate with FBR system by November 30, 2020. To facilitate smooth integration and manage any bottlenecks, CAP committees will be formed at central and regional levels. CAP assured FBR that all Tier 1 integrated units/retailers would duly and fully integrate all their PoS/tills without any exception by November 30, 2020.

The association will also augment FBR efforts to improve the PoS system and make it foolproof. CAP will also assist FBR to identify all Tier 1 and Tier 2 retailers which are liable to be integrated and have not yet integrated. The foundational principle of this MoU and the benefits agreed to by FBR is complete integration by Tier 1 retailers with FBR system by November 30, 2020.