7,500 cops to perform security duty on Eid Milad

Rawalpindi: Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar while devising security arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal processions in four districts of Rawalpindi Division stated that 7,500 police officials and 1,000 volunteers will perform special duties on eve of Rabi-ul-Awal in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jehlum and Chakwal.

In Rawalpindi Division, 352 processions and 91 Mahafil-e-Naat ceremonies will be held in Attock, Jehlum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi. RPO (Rawalpindi) to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal issued special instructions for district police officials of Rawalpindi Division.

Security plan has been devised for Rabi-ul-Awal processions and special squads will monitor and ensure security arrangements of Rabi-ul-Awal processions.

District Police officials have also been instructed to hold meetings with Ulemas and peace committees.

Meanwhile standby police force will remain on alert in police lines of the four districts of Rawalpindi Division a f Special control rooms in respective police headquarters will also be constituted to keep check on suspected activities.