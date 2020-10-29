Ronaldo furious at missing game against Barca

TURIN, Italy: Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Juventus’ team for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Barcelona in Turin, two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 35-year-old, the top scorer in the history of the competition with 130 goals, needed to test negative 24 hours before the game against his great rival Lionel Messi’s Spanish team.

A furious Ronaldo posted a photo on Instagram, with the comment: “Feeling good and healthy! Forza Juve! #finoallafine.”

He added a comment on the swab tests used to detect the virus: “PCR IS BULLS**T”.

Ronaldo, who has more than 241 million Instagram followers, removed the comment after an hour an a half.

Ronaldo first tested positive for Covid-19 on October 13 while playing with Portugal, and has been in self-isolation since returning to Italy.