LHC CJ asks officers to quit jobs or do it properly

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has remarked that officers of federal departments should either quit their jobs or perform their jobs properly. During the hearing of a case filed against the slogan Corona Se Darna Nahi Larna Hai, the CJ expressed annoyance over non-presenting Council for Islamic Ideology (CII) recommendations in the cabinet meeting and summoned the federal secretary for religious affairs and the federal secretary information on next hearing. Asad Bajwa, counsel for the federal government, appeared in the court. He said steps are being taken to refer the matter to the cabinet. The CJ while expressing annoyance over it remarked that ask the officers of federal institutions either to leave their jobs or do their jobs properly. He said the CII had stopped using the slogan of Corona Se Darna Nahi Larna Hai, why the CII recommendations were not placed before the cabinet.

The CJ remarked it is strange that court orders have not been implemented despite a lapse of 15 days. The court while adjourning the hearing of the case till next week summoned the federal secretary for religious affairs and the federal secretary information on next hearing. —Online