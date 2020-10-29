UHS directed to hear students’ point of view

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed University of Health Sciences (UHS) to hear the point of view of the students and decide the dispute about the syllabus for National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (NMDCAT).

Ramsha Ghaffar and other students had filed a writ petition challenging the abrupt change in the syllabus of the admission test. Petitioners’ counsel Adeel Mumtaz argued that the new syllabus issued by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) was against Section 18 of its own law - Pakistan Medical Commission Act 2020.

He requested the court to direct the PMC to conduct the NMDCAT according to the syllabus of UHS or common syllabus as previously announced by the commission or in the alternate a reasonable time be given to the petitioners to take the test as per the new course.

Justice Jawad Hassan disposed of the petition and directed the UHS to afford a proper hearing to the petitioners and other stakeholders and decide the issue within one week strictly in accordance with law.

In a related petition against the new regulations by the PMC, the judge provisionally allowed some private medical colleges to continue with the admission process of students for the session 2020-2021 based on the previous prospectus at their own risk and cost.

The judge observed that the admission process would not be finalised till the outcome of the petition and the petitioners would also comply with all other requirements given in the Act in letter and spirit. The hearing was adjourned till Nov 9.