Mechanism evolved to control prices in rest areas of motorways: NHA

Islamabad: National Highway Authority Chairman Captain (r) Sikander Qayyum held E-Kutcheri at head office of the Authority through NHA official Facebook Page and answered to the questions placed by the people all over the country.

In his opening remarks, NHA Chairman Captain (r) Sikander Qayyum said, as per directive of Prime Minister Office, a mechanism has been evolved to control prices and quality of items on motorways to facilitate the travelers. According to which list of prices shall be placed at prominent places at Restaurants, Tuck Shops etc set up at rest areas and service areas. Banners have also been placed with designation and telephone numbers of concerned officials. In case of overcharging and sale of sub-standard items, travelers may contact at the given numbers. NHA, as per clauses of contract will take action against the violators. NHA has also formed teams for proper checking and keeping an eye on the system.

Giving answers to the questions of the people, NHA Chairman Captain (r) Sikander Qayyum said at Shorkot issues relating to flow of traffic were of technical natures which now have been solved and that hopefully in four to five days traffic will be able to move to their destination without interruption at this location. Speaking about Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road he said, it is recently been handed over to NHA after federalization. Presently, it is not in good condition.

In order to improve it right now, the road has been included in Annual Maintenance Plan, while later, it will be dualised. Talking about the construction of approach road of Layyah Taunsa Bridge he said, work for construction of road has been tendered. He said, Intelligent Transport System (ITS) along Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) has been installed.