Reduce my fare

Federal government employees who are working in Islamabad and belong to other provinces have to visit their native towns/villages almost four times in a year. But these people have no facility of concessional fares in Pakistan Railways. Employees of the armed forces, on the other hand, are provided 50 percent concession in the railways fares.

The federal government should follow suit. Some concession should be given to government employees who live far away from their homes and occasionally pay visit to their families.

Ali Raza Shah Gillani

Islamabad