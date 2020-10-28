PML-Q wants wheat support price fixed at Rs2,000

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Tuesday rejected the government decision to fix the wheat support price at Rs1,600 per maund.

A statement issued by party’s senior leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that raising the support price of wheat by only Rs200 was a joke with farmers. He demanded the government fix minimum price of wheat at Rs2,000 per maund. He said if a farmer did not get proper price of his produce, he would be forced to grow other crops, which could lead to a severe wheat crisis in the country. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet increased the support price for next wheat crop by Rs200, from Rs1,400 to Rs1,600 per maund to increase wheat production in the country.