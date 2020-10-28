Protests continue against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s illegal detention

RAWALPINDI: The countrywide protests of journalists and workers of the Geo-Jang Group against the illegal and unjustified detention of Editor-in-Chief of the Group, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, continued on Tuesday. The protesters said that the nation stands with the narrative of truth of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and his principled stance for the freedom of the media in the country.

They said the media in Pakistan was under chains as the editor-in-chief of the country’s largest media group was detained, which was illegal, and the unjustified long incarceration for the last 228 days in a false and fabricated case was only meant to bring the media under control.

The journalists and workers of Geo-Jang Group, along with journalist organizations, labour organizations, representatives of the civil society and political workers, gathered outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. The protesters chanted slogans and raised placards for the release of the editor-in-chief and against the restriction on freedom of media in the country.

Addressing the protest camp outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi, Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi said the journalists were on the roads for the protection of freedom of media that was guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said the journalists and workers of the Group were struggling for the rights and to protect freedom of media in the country and release of their editor-in-chief, who was under illegal and unjustified custody in a concocted and fabricated case.

Chairman Joint Action Committee of Geo-Jang Group and President Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti said the struggle of the workers will continue till the release of editor-in-chief. He said the whole country had rejected the concocted and fabricated case framed against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman by the rulers. Resident Editor Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid said the workers of the Group have hopes in the Supreme Court of Pakistan for justice with Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Secretary General Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists Asif Ali Bhatti said the journalists and workers of Geo-Jang Group has proved that they were struggling not only for the cause of freedom of media in the country but also for the supremacy of the Constitution.

Chief Reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir said it was for the first time that a record number of media workers were sacked during the tenure of fascist regime.