Dubai issues travel advisory for Pakistanis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Dubai authorities have issued a new travel advisory for Pakistani travellers. The coronavirus test conducted by the laboratories that are registered with the Dubai authorities will only be accepted at the Dubai Airport, says the instruction. This order will come into force immediately. It is pertinent to mention that this order will apply to all airlines operating flights from Pakistan to Dubai.