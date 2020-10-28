close
Wed Oct 28, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
October 28, 2020

Dubai issues travel advisory for Pakistanis

National

LAHORE: Dubai authorities have issued a new travel advisory for Pakistani travellers. The coronavirus test conducted by the laboratories that are registered with the Dubai authorities will only be accepted at the Dubai Airport, says the instruction. This order will come into force immediately. It is pertinent to mention that this order will apply to all airlines operating flights from Pakistan to Dubai.

