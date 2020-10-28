close
Wed Oct 28, 2020
October 28, 2020

Witnesses summoned in Meesha case

Lahore

October 28, 2020

LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court on Tuesday summoned witnesses of singer Meesha Shafi in a defamation suit against her by singer Ali Zafar after Meesha’s they again failed to appear before the court.

Previously, the court had dismissed a plea of Meesha seeking a stay on defamation proceedings against her after Ali had submitted before the court that Meesha was trying to delay the court proceedings.

