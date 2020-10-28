close
Wed Oct 28, 2020
October 28, 2020

Shahbaz Sharif greets nation on Metro Train

Lahore

LAHORE:Opposition Leader in National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif congratulated the entire nation on the inauguration of the Orange Train.

Shahbaz Sharif said that this project would save the nation’s money and time. Four years of the nation were wasted, he said adding the Train would be very beneficial for the citizens.

He said the Orange Train was stopped due to BRT and thankfully this project had started. He said this project was a gift from China for the whole nation. “I congratulate the entire nation, including the court, on the launch of this project,” he concluded.

