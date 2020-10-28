Driving lessons

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) should be strict with those drivers that do not follow traffic rules or do not show consideration to other road users. Many drivers drive at such a slow speed on the highway and refuse to give way even if others blink their car lights or blow the horns. Others drive with their car headlights on full beam, which can be annoying for other road users as well as dangerous. Some car drivers blink their car headlights in rush hour as if they own the road and expect the other person to give way even when they stand on a packed road. There are some drivers who turn on car indicators at the last few meters before making a turn.

These are dangerous drivers who do not give the other road users much time to react. The correct way is to turn on car indicators at least 100 meters before making a turn. The ITP needs to take action against these people to ensure that other road users are not inconvenienced. It would be even better if TV channels are asked by the ITP to run safety videos that help drivers learn safety tips.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad