Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Pakistan. Our country still doesn’t have any proper strategy that can help in case of a medical emergency. We need to identify and implement a proper policy to contain the spread of the virus. Collaborating with other countries can help us learn what worked best for them. Entry without masks must be strictly banned in public spaces.

Since the country cannot afford another lockdown, increasing the number of daily testing seems a plausible solution to control the rate of transmission. One of the reasons why many people don’t get tested is that they cannot afford to pay for the test which is priced between Rs7,000 and Rs10,000. The authorities have to take relevant steps to bring the price of tests within the affordable range. The media should also play a responsible role and create awareness among the people.

Nayab Iqbal

Karachi

*****

When any virus or a contagious disease gets out of control, it does not end before inflicting an unimaginable loss to humans. The spread of Covid-19 is usually the result of the irresponsible attitude of the people. We either create conditions that spread the disease or fail to follow practices that curb the spread of it. We are a nation where the people believe that they are immune to any weakness. While the country is in grip of multifarious crises, our parliamentarians are more interested in their power show.

Although politicians have the right to hold political meetings, they have no right to put the life of the people in danger. These politicians must realise that the second wave of the virus has arrived and that they must strictly follow SOPs to stop the spread of this deadly disease. The people should also realise that no one is immune to this virus. It is also sad to see that instead of framing and implementing laws for the welfare of the people, our politicians are busy in fighting with each other. It is time our leaders moved forward as a single unit to make Pakistan a free and strong state where everyone leads a happy, healthy and prosperous life.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad