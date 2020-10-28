Student tests corona positive

TOBA TEK SINGH: A nine-year-old student of Government Primary School Chak 691/33-GB Pirmahal tested corona positive here.

Swab samples of a number of school students were obtained randomly three day ago by a Health Department team and were sent to Faisalabad Allied Hospital. The report received on Tuesday confirmed that Muhammad Muneeb, a student of fourth class, tested corona positive.

The Health Department officials met eth child’s parents and asked them to self quarantine the student for two weeks in a room of their house. Muneeb’s father Muhammad Javed told reporters that his son had been self quarantined but he had no recent history of fever or other corona like symptoms.

EIGHT HELD FOR PROFITEERING: On the order of Gojra Assistant Commissioner Khurram Shahzad, eight fruit vendors of Quaid Azam Road were arrested for profiteering.

A group of journalists who were there apprised the AC that they all were poor. They recommended the AC to pardon them but the AC instead of accepting their request added in the FIR that some reporters had recommended him not to book the vendors. The arrested accused included Yasir, Irfan, Adnan, Mukhtar, Zain, Bilal, Riaz and Umar.

BLOCK: The Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) has established ‘Mian Muhammad Saeed Block’ on two acres area.

Mian Saeed belonged to Toba Tek Singh and was an owner of a modern orchard and plants nursery here. He introduced hundreds of new fruit trees and plants which he imported from foreign countries and he made their cultivation here possible by adopting directions received from foreign agriculture research organisations. The research staff of the institute planted seeds and plants on 16-Kanal land of the institute which was completed on October 5. Now its block had been named against Mian Muhammad Saeed. Meanwhile, the block was inaugurated on Tuesday by AARI Director General (Research) Dr Abid Mahmood.