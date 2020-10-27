Kite twine injures motorcyclist

By our correspondent

KASUR: A motorcyclist was injured when twine of a stray kite fell on him near Mustafaabad busstand on Monday. Mukhtar was passing near the bus-stand on his motorcycle when a chemical-coated kite twine injured his neck. He was shifted to hospital.

ROBBERS INJURE GUARD OVER RESISTANCE: Several people were deprived of cash and other valuables in different areas of Kasur on Monday. An owner of a petrol station located on Raiwind Road was going to deposit Rs 3,700,000 in a bank with his guard when four bandits intercepted them and snatched the cash and opened fire on guard and injured him over putting up resistance. Four bandits deprived passengers of a van of cash, mobile phones, gold jewellery and other valuables near Sethi Stadium, Paki Haveli. The gunmen also tortured male and female passengers. Two robbers snatched Rs 40,000 and mobile phones from the shop of Salamat. Bandits stole Rs 1.7 million from the vehicle of Shakeel. Six gunmen barged into the bakery of Bilal in Changa Manga locality and snatched Rs 22,000, mobile phones and other valuables.

T W O - Y E A R - O L D CHILD MURDERED: A two-year-old child was killed near Sadha Otar village, Chunian, on Monday. Saddam Hussein, the father of the boy, alleged that his father-in-law had murdered his son. Saddam had a domestic dispute with his wife Sabran Bibi, who allegedly left him and went to her father house where two-year-old Ahmed was burnt to death. Police are investigating.