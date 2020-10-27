Kashmala to wed Waqas on Oct 3

close
Tue Oct 27, 2020
ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq will enter into wedlock with Waqas Khan, an Islamabad based businessman on October 31.

The wedding reception will be held in Islamabad on October 31. The wedding arrangements are made different from traditional wedding ceremony as a Mehfil-e-Milad will be arranged on October 29, Qawali on October 30 and wedding reception on October 31. While friends of Kashmala Tariq have arranged function of ‘Dholki’ in Lahore for her and her would be spouse Waqas Khan. The family and friends of Kashmala Tariq are happy on her wedlock and express good wishes to her on a new journey of life.

