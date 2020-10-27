Turkish minister meets COAS

RAWALPINDI: Turkey's Minister for National Defence General (retd) Hulusi Akar called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Monday.According to the ISPR, during the meeting views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest, including regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation.The army chief said both countries share great history of brotherly relations, which is being transformed into enduring partnership.The dignitary commended the role of Pakistan in regional peace and stability, especially the efforts of the Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism.