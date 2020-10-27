Family Winter Festival to start in Islamabad

Islamabad: Three-day long ‘Family Winter Festival’ will be held from October 30 to November 1 to provide healthy and entertaining activities to the people of twin cities.

Arranged by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Amnesty International Pakistan, they will be featuring a number of entertaining activities including cultural activities, shopping and food stalls, kids games and musical nights.

“A three-day festival, the biggest event ever in the history of the federal capital will inspire the people of twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad towards healthy activities,” an official said on Monday.

He said that Islamabad Family Festival and Food will be an event of festivity and lights, shopping and glamour, sports and multiple cuisines, food and cosmopolitan culture mixed together as well as Sufi and musical nights.