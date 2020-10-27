close
Tue Oct 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent  
October 27, 2020

Family Winter Festival to start in Islamabad

National

OC
Our Correspondent  
October 27, 2020

Islamabad: Three-day long ‘Family Winter Festival’ will be held from October 30 to November 1 to provide healthy and entertaining activities to the people of twin cities. 

Arranged by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Amnesty International Pakistan, they will be featuring a number of entertaining activities including cultural activities, shopping and food stalls, kids games and musical nights. 

“A three-day festival, the biggest event ever in the history of the federal capital will inspire the people of twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad towards healthy activities,” an official said on Monday. 

He said that Islamabad Family Festival and Food will be an event of festivity and lights, shopping and glamour, sports and multiple cuisines, food and cosmopolitan culture mixed together as well as Sufi and musical nights.

Latest News

More From Pakistan