Man killed, woman injured in firing incident

Rawalpindi: A man was shot dead in his car, while another woman sustained bullet injuries in firing by two bike riders near Kali Tanki Chowk here on Monday evening.

The deceased man identified as Imran, 44, was driving a car near Kali Tanki Chowk falling in the limits of New Town Police station when two gunmen riding on a bike reached near the car and opened fire, as a result Imran died on the spot, while a woman identified as Kainat, 23, got bullet injuries on her shoulder.

While, another person and a three-year old girl sitting in the car remained safe in firing incident.Rescue officials reached at the crime scene and shifted the body and injured woman to the hospital.Following the firing incident, SHO New Town Police station reached at the crime scene with his team.

SP (Rawal Division) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that investigations are in the process. As per preliminary investigation, two unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire in which Imran Shaukat, 44, died on the spot, while Kainat, 23, sustained bullet injuries, he added.