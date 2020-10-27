‘Active lifestyle, healthy eating can prevent 40pc cases of breast cancer’

LAHORE:A seminar and an on-campus walk were held here at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Monday in connection with “Pinktober 2020” to raise awareness among female students and faculty members about breast cancer. Speakers at the seminar laid stress to eliminate social stigmas attached to breast cancer and other female diseases, saying girls in Pakistan even feel shy talking to their parents about their basic health issues.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi and senior faculty members along with their family members attended the seminar. He said that when they started this awareness in Pakistan, the media was not supportive due the stigma attached to this word “breast cancer”, but today they had a lot of support from media and government institutes. She said risk factors included obesity, age, unhealthy diet, inactive lifestyle, late child birth, radiation exposure and hormonal disturbance. Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said it was very unfortunate that social and cultural taboos were still attached to different female health issues, which made it more difficult for girls to talk about them. He highlighted that GCU had recently established Health and Well-Being Centre where a female doctor was available to their students. Later, Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi and Omer Aftab led an on-campus awareness walk where students were holding posters inscribed with motivational and awareness messages about the breast cancer.

TransferS: Punjab IGP Inam Ghani has issued transfer and posting orders for three police officers. Syed Muhammad Amin, awaiting posting transferred and posted as SSP Internal Accountability Branch Capital City District, Lahore, whereas, Abadit Nisar, SSP Internal Accountability Branch Capital City District, Lahore transferred and posted as SP Administration Special Branch Punjab Lahore and Muhammad Afzal Lodhi, DSP-VII, SPU Punjab, Lahore transferred and posted as SDPO Sadr, Vehari, with immediate effect.