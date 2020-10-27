Mugging victim hurt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man was injured after he put up a fight during a mugging bid in the Lines Area neighbourhood, said an official of the Brigade police station. Police said the victim was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, adding that he was identified as 25-year-old Nadeem Abbas, son of Manzoor Hussain.