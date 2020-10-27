close
Tue Oct 27, 2020
October 27, 2020

Mugging victim hurt

Karachi

A man was injured after he put up a fight during a mugging bid in the Lines Area neighbourhood, said an official of the Brigade police station. Police said the victim was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, adding that he was identified as 25-year-old Nadeem Abbas, son of Manzoor Hussain.

