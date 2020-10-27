Cricketers undergo Covid-19 tests in Islamabad

RAWALPINDI: Covid-19 tests were conducted on Pakistan and Zimbabwe players on their arrival at a local hotel in Islamabad where the teams will stay until the conclusion of back-to-back limited-overs series starting with the opening One-Dayer on October 30.

Pakistan team travelled on a special bus from Lahore to Islamabad. “In all, 33 players and officials reached Islamabad and these include 22 probables for the Test series. On the arrival all the team members who were part of the bio-secure bubble went through Covid-19 tests. The results of the tests are expected Tuesday morning,” Pakistan team media manager Raza Kitchlew said.

The cricketers of both teams will start training at the Pindi Stadium Tuesday morning. Earlier during Zimbabwe team’s seven-day quarantine period in Rawalpindi, they used Army Ground for daily practice. The Zimbabwe players also moved to a hotel in Islamabad where they went through Covid-19 tests.