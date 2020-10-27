close
Tue Oct 27, 2020
October 27, 2020

Be careful

Newspost

 
The government has claimed that the decision on keeping Pakistan on FATF’s grey list was made without any voting. It should, however, realise that Pakistan has a lack of support from other countries.

Our policymakers issue statements on relationships between different countries unnecessarily. Our strategy should be to remain neutral. We have annoyed a few trustworthy friends in an unwise manner.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA

