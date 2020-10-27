Be careful

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The government has claimed that the decision on keeping Pakistan on FATF’s grey list was made without any voting. It should, however, realise that Pakistan has a lack of support from other countries.
Our policymakers issue statements on relationships between different countries unnecessarily. Our strategy should be to remain neutral. We have annoyed a few trustworthy friends in an unwise manner.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
USA