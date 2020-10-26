Pashto poet praised for unique style, creative thoughts

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a function here Sunday paid glowing tributes to the noted Pashto poet Shahid Ali Shahid for his unique style of expression, gifted talent and his introduction of creative thoughts drenched in his deep aesthetic sense and love for his land and people. Khegara Da Watan, a Peshawar-based literary-cum-social welfare organisation, had arranged the event here. Local elders and poets attended the event in a large number. The speakers while throwing light on the newly-published title of the poet said that Shahid had never repeated himself which was evident from overwhelming sale of his earlier poetry collections namely ‘De halatu ke saandra sham ka sandara’, Da qisa ba daghse neemgarri wee’ and ‘Parkhey da gul pa ghaig ke aor wakhistu.