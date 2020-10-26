NAB chalks out strategy today to pursue high profile references

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal called a high level meeting today (Monday) to chalk out the strategy to vigorously pursue NAB’s high profile references in the respected accountability courts. The meeting will be attended by NAB deputy chairman, prosecutor general accountability, DG operations and all DGs of regional bureaus. During the meeting, strategy to further revamp operation and prosecution divisions of NAB will be chalked out in order to vigorously pursue NAB’s references in the respected accountability courts, besides further improvement of the performance of all regional bureaus of NAB in conduct of complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations on the basis of solid evidence as per law. It was informed that on the directions of the NAB chairman, the Prosecution Division is being revamped by inducting experienced legal consultants/special prosecutors. A mechanism of witness handling cells has been introduced in all the regional bureaus and the results of this intervention are very encouraging. Due to constant deliberations, monitoring and performance analysis of the operation and Prosecution Division, the overall conviction ratio is approximately 68.8 percent in the respected accountability courts, which is one of the best conviction ratios.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that the logical disposal of mega corruption white collar crime cases is a challenging task, but NAB is determined to bring the corrupt elements to justice. He said that NAB had also introduced a Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. “This system is lending quality to the work,” he added.