Two TTP terrorists killed in Sukkur encounter

SUKKUR: The CTD Police Sukkur claimed to have shot dead two terrorists of banned organisation TTP.

A CTD police official said that at the Sindh-Balochistan border near Jacobabad, an encounter took place with terrorists, who were on a motorcycle from Balochistan, entering Sindh to carry out a suicide attack on the public rally of the 12th Rabiul Awal. He said that terrorists attacked a CTD team, which retaliated and in exchange of firing two TTP terrorists were killed.

The CTD Police said that 300 ball bearings, 1kg explosive material, 600 gram nut and bolts, one metre detonator wire of 300 grams of iron and two TT pistols were recovered from their possession. The CTD police said that dead bodies of both terrorists had been shifted to the Civil Hospital, Khairpur. Both terrorists were identified as Mujeebullah and Muhammad Anwar, while an FIR of the incident registered at CTD Police Sukkur.