Drive against unauthorised number plates in full swing

Islamabad : The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to check display of unauthorized or non-pattern number plates at vehicles and bikes is in full swing, aimed at ensuring law and order in the city.

Special squads were taking actions against the particular violation on major thoroughfares and service roads in the city, ITP spokesman told this agency.

He said Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed was himself supervising the campaign, following directions of Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, and Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

The SSP (Traffic), he said had appealed the motorists to ensure display of original number plates on their vehicles, issued by Excise and Taxation Office, besides keeping driving license and vehicles documents. Farrukah Rashid instructed all four Zonal DSPs to accelerate efforts to make the campaign successful.