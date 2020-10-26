Pope to create 13 new cardinals

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis said on Sunday he will create 13 new Catholic cardinals next month, including the first African-American "prince of the church" and a Franciscan preacher to the papal household.

Francis made the surprise announcement from his window overlooking Saint Peter’s Square at the end of his weekly Angelus, and said they would be appointed on November 28. It will be "an unusual and possibly unprecedented ceremony, held during the midst of a continuing global pandemic", Vatican expert Joshua McElwee said in the National Catholic Reporter.