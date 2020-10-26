Security beefed up for Hazrat Mian Mir Urs

LAHORE:DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan visited the shrine of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) at the commencement of the 397th Annual Urs Mubarak of renowned Sufi Saint Hazrat Mian Mir (RA).

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan reviewed the process of checking and physical search of visitors at the entrances of Darbar Mian Mir. He also directed the police officials there to be on alert.

Police have made comprehensive security arrangements on the occasion of the Urs. One SP, three DSPs, seven SHOs, 75 upper-subordinates and more than 400 cops for security of Darbar Mian Mir and adjoining areas have been deployed.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said that jawans of Elite Force are also performing security duties in three shifts. He directed that visitors should be allowed to enter the premises of the Darbar only after thorough checking. He directed that snipers stationed on high-rise buildings should keep a close watch on the movement of suspects and suspects. The security personnel should treat visitors with courtesy, he added. The visitors also expressed satisfaction on the security arrangements.